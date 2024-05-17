Molly-Mae Hague reveals stunning first look at sister Zoe’s hen party

Molly-Mae Hague is throwing the most incredible hen party!

This weekend, the former Love Island finalist is hosting a lavish hen party for her older sister Zoe Hague.

Zoe is currently preparing to marry her partner, Danny Rae, this summer, after being engaged for two years.

Now, as Molly-Mae, Zoe and the rest of the party travel to their destination, the influencer has been showcasing several sneak peeks into the trip.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Earlier today, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a few snaps of herself, Zoe and their eleven guests as they boarded their flight.

“Planned her the best weekend ever. Eeeeek,” Molly-Mae gushed alongside an adorable image of herself and the bride-to-be.

Later, Molly-Mae confirmed that they had safely arrived at their accommodation in Ibiza in Spain.

The mum-of-one, who is currently engaged herself to her partner Tommy Fury, has rented out a luxurious villa for Zoe and the guests to enjoy.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

The incredible villa features a huge outdoor pool area, complete with white heart pool floaties.

Inside the villa, Molly-Mae has continued her duties as maid of honour, ensuring that her sister will have a weekend to remember.

The kitchen table has been decorated with personalised confetti of Zoe and Danny’s faces, photoshopped onto wedding outfits.

“Welcome to Forever and A Rae,” the table placard reads, incorporating Zoe’s soon-to-be new surname.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae has also revealed that she has organised several bridal party games for the gang to enjoy during their stay, such as ‘What Did The Groom Say?’ and ‘Would You Rather’.

Lastly, the former reality star has treated each guest to a set of personalised items and essentials. The thoughtful kit features everything from a disposable camera and skincare items, to plasters and a personalised bathrobe.

Zoe and Danny initially got engaged in August 2022, with younger sister Molly-Mae exclaiming at the time: “My best friend just became a fiancée."

After a two-year engagement, the happy couple will now be tying the knot in July.