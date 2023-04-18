Molly-Mae Hague posts an update on her motherhood struggles

Molly-Mae Hague has shared a key update on how she has been adjusting to motherhood.

The former Love Island finalist welcomed her first child in January with her boyfriend, boxer Tommy Fury. The couple are now parents to a baby girl named Bambi.

Since becoming a mum for the first time, Molly-Mae has explained on a few occasions that she has been struggling with Bambi.

In a YouTube video that she posted last month, the 23-year-old admitted that she “didn’t feel myself,” adding: “Becoming a mum is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, but it’s also the hardest thing that’s happened to me – like, wholeheartedly, I have found it really, really hard.”

Now, the mum-of-one has given her fans a new update, in which she has shared a more positive outlook.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, Molly-Mae opened up a Q&A box to her 7.5M followers.

When asked how she has been finding life as a mum, Molly-Mae chose to give an honest update. “I feel so much more settled now,” she penned.

“I would say the last week or so I feel like a different person and I’m really starting to enjoy it the way I expected to,” the Pretty Little Thing creative continued.

Molly-Mae then went on to write that she has needed time to wrap her head around motherhood. “I think at the start it was a massive shock/adjustment (no matter how much you prepare yourself for it,” she explained.

“But she’s 3 months today and I’m absolutely loving this stage,” Molly-Mae concluded. “She is more incredible every single day.”

Molly-Mae also revealed her thoughts on the rumoured names of her daughter, ‘Cloud’ and ‘Halo’, before she confirmed the name Bambi.

“I thought it was cute,” she admitted. “I just love individual names so much… I was in a class at school with 3 Mollys and I always wished I had a name no one else had.”

“People did also guess it was Bambi! As I did used to give a few very small hints,” she teased.

We’re glad to hear that Molly-Mae is doing well!