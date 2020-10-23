Molly-Mae Hague opens up about surgery scars and second procedure

Former Love Island star, Molly-Mae Hague has opened up on social media about her second surgery, following a mole removal which she had done several weeks ago.

The 21-year-old influencer shared a scary health update last week, after receiving the results back from her mole removal.

“Last week I received the results back and it's safe to say they were not at all what I was expecting. I've been trying to process the information I received whilst being super busy with work and it's not been easy,” Molly-Mae confessed.

Just yesterday evening, the influencer updated her followers again, sharing a photo of how her first scar has healed.

“Update: Just took my bandages off yesterday and I’m so happy with how this is healing,” she revealed.

“Showing this for the people that are having moles removed and don’t have to have anything done further.”

“I know after a year of using bio oil this would not be an issue for me! So don’t worry too much about scarring.”

Molly-Mae then went on to explain that following her second surgery, “This is about to be triple the size and become two but oh well, was small looking while it lasted.”

In her health update last week, the Love Islander noted, “I never thought that at 21 something like this would happen to me and it’s very scary but all I know is that I absolutely need to share my story and what I’m going through to raise awareness of this situation.”