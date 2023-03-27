Molly-Mae Hague gets teary as she admits she ‘doesn’t feel herself’

Molly-Mae Hague has been opening up about motherhood.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child – a baby girl named Bambi – in January, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

Despite the joys of motherhood, the 23-year-old has since revealed that she has been struggling to adjust.

Almost two months after her last upload, Molly-Mae shared a brand new video with her YouTube audience last night.

The new mum had promised in recent days that she would film a Q&A video soon, responding to questions that her 7.5M followers had asked on Instagram. However, Molly-Mae ultimately ended up sharing a completely different side to her.

In her video, titled ‘The truth’, the Pretty Little Thing influencer spoke about how she has been struggling.

“I just feel like there is so much to say and there is so much to discuss and talk about, that I feel like I literally don’t even know where to start,” she stated at the beginning of her video.

Molly-Mae admitted that she had been filming her Q&A video for around two hours, but that she was beginning to have self-doubts.

“I feel like I’m questioning everything I’m saying, I’m thinking, ‘Oh my God, what are people going to think if I say that?’ because I’m trying to be so transparent and so real about the last two months of my life – but I’m also really scared to do that," she spoke candidly.

Molly-Mae then began to tear up as she revealed that she no longer feels like herself. “I’ve just been trying to talk, and nothing is coming out,” she said. “I feel like what I’m saying isn’t making sense and my brain is jumbled and my brain just isn’t my brain anymore. I just don’t feel myself, you know?”

The mum-of-one went on to add that welcoming baby Bambi has been a challenge. “I would say that becoming a mum is the best thing that’s ever happened to me, but it’s also the hardest thing that’s happened to me – like, wholeheartedly, I have found it really, really hard,” she said to the camera.

“The one word to describe the last two months would be ‘overwhelming’. I have been so overwhelmed, like every single day,” Molly-Mae concluded in a final thought.