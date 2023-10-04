SHEmazing!
Molly-Mae Hague details ‘breakdown’ amid trip separation from Bambi

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about the separation upset she felt during a recent trip.

The former Love Island finalist shares eight-month-old daughter Bambi with her fiancé, boxer Tommy Fury.

Last month, Molly-Mae embarked on a work trip to New York City to shoot a campaign for Pretty Little Thing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

However, the 24-year-old has now admitted that she had a ‘breakdown’ during the trip, due to her being separated from her baby girl.

Earlier this week, the reality star uploaded a video to her YouTube channel of her time in New York. In one part of the video, Molly-Mae sat down in her hotel room and spoke to the camera about her upsetting moment.

“I took a turn for the worst, and had a little meltdown, as you do,” she began candidly to her 1.8M subscribers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

“I was on the phone to Tommy and we were talking about Bambi and I was just getting upset. Then I feel like suddenly, everything all at once, everything came on top of me. I had a bit of a breakdown, just before we went out,” she admitted.

Molly-Mae continued by noting: “Some tears were shed and I had a bit of a moment which was weird because I was literally feeling fine all day.”

Speaking about the cause of her upset, the mum-of-one concluded: “Maybe it's everything, the jet lag and eating rubbish food and missing Bambi so much and really trying not to think about it too much. And the moment you do and just stop, it all hits you.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

Before she embarked on her trip, Molly-Mae had previously confessed to her followers that she was feeling “anxious”.

“It's going to be the longest time I spend without her and I feel really anxious about it to be honest. I'm trying to not put too much energy into the fact that we're going to be apart for the longest time yet, because I feel all over the place about it and I am anxious that I'm going to feel really homesick in New York,” Molly-Mae shared at the time.

