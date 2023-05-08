Molly-Mae Hague celebrates Tommy’s birthday with moving tribute

Molly-Mae Hague has been celebrating her boyfriend Tommy Fury’s birthday over the weekend.

The former Love Island star marked the special day by sharing an adorable video and tribute for her partner, who turned 24 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Molly posted an adorable video of the couple with their baby girl, Bambi, relaxing in bed together to her 7.5M followers.

The 23-year-old honoured Tommy in the caption of the clip, calling him her ‘dream man’.

Hague penned, “Happy Birthday to my dream man. You have no idea how much I love you. Just us, forever and always baby!”.

The moving footage, which is set to a cover of Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know, shows Molly feeding Bambi and Fury giving both of them a kiss, before showing the new-dad chatting to his baby girl as he held her.

Many fans of the Love Island stars headed to the comments to write how cute the clip is and to wish Tommy a happy birthday.

One fan penned, “Awww what a wholesome family you guys are! Love this”.

“My heart. Tommy and Bambi are going to have the most incredible bond as she grows up!!!! Happy Birthday Tommy!”, wrote a second fan.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

A third added, “It’s so cute to watch you guys on love island and watching your love story! This is so cute”.

The PrettyLittleThing Creative Director treated her beau on his big day to a boxing-themed cake, a balloon and photo display that shows snaps of the couple from over their years together, as well as taking him to a golf driving range.

After their golfing date, Fury jokingly admitted to his 5.1M Instagram followers that he should ‘stick to boxing’ after sharing a video of himself missing the golf ball on multiple attempts at putting it.