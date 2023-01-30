Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury welcome first child together

She’s finally here!

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury have just announced that they are now officially parents.

The former Love Island stars have shared the wonderful news that they have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world.

The couple took to Instagram to delight their millions of fans with the reveal of their baby girl. They showcased an adorable black-and-white snap of them cuddling their little daughter after her birth.

Molly-Mae and Tommy simply captioned their joint post with the date of their daughter's birth – 23/01/2023, followed by a white love heart. The couple have yet to reveal the special name that they have decided for their baby girl, but have previously confirmed that they have had one chosen for quite some time.

Many celebs have already taken to congratulate the new parents on their bundle of joy.

"Congrats both of you!!!", gushed Love Island winner Millie Court.

"Oh my goodness!! Congratulations", added YouTube star Saffron Barker.

In September of last year, the pair shocked fans around the world when they announced that they were expecting their first child.

Molly-Mae and Tommy shared a beautiful video linking back to their time on Love Island, when Molly-Mae said, “I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet.”

The video then cut to a sweet montage of the pair revealing the 23-year-old's baby bump, with the expectant parents beaming with happiness.

The following month, the couple then shared a video of the moment they found out that they were going to be welcoming a baby girl. Fans were also surprised to learn that Molly-Mae had decided to keep her pregnancy a secret for five months, before sharing the news with the world.

Congratulations to the new parents!