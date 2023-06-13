Molly-Mae Hague admits struggles with body confidence

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about her struggles with body confidence.

The former Love Island star welcomed her first child, a daughter named Bambi, into the world in January.

Since becoming a mum for the first time, Molly-Mae has occasionally opened up about how her relationship with her body has changed.

Now, the 23-year-old has shared some candid truths about her body struggles.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae recently uploaded a vlog to her YouTube channel, in which she showcased her holiday to Barbados for a friend’s wedding.

During the interview, the Pretty Little Thing influencer chose to speak honestly about her body confidence issues.

“I genuinely feel that with time my body confidence is actually getting worse. Like, it’s irritating me,” she admitted.

“I really felt on this trip I was going to embrace it, like I don’t care. My new mum bod. I’m proud of it, whatever. And I am. But I’m finding it harder to accept that,” she continued.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae went on to confess that she has a particular struggle with swimwear.

“I was speaking about it to my family and I just don’t ever picture myself putting on a bikini ever again,” the mum-of-one explained.

“I mean, I never did in the first place. There’s just no way. Like, before I had a baby I didn’t feel confident in a bikini, so after having a baby I just don’t picture myself thinking ‘Oh, I’ll slip a bikini on and feel amazing,’” she added.

“I want to come on here and say ‘I feel amazing’, but it’s just not how I’m feeling at the minute,” Molly-Mae concluded honestly.

Credit: Molly-Mae Hague Instagram

Molly-Mae’s recent video comes after a previous admission that she had been struggling with body confidence.

"That was my second day without Bambi and I think I keep forgetting that I am still am only three months post-partum,” she stated on Instagram at the time, referring to her first photoshoot since giving birth to her daughter.

"I had not really prepared myself fully for how I might feel on a photoshoot,” she added.