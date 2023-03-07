Molly-Mae gets mixed reactions on latest Bambi photos

Molly-Mae Hague has received mixed reactions after posting new photos of her newborn Bambi.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby girl into the world at the end of January and has been sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media since.

After sharing a new collection of photos of her and Bambi on a trip to London to her 7.4M Instagram followers, Molly has received backlash from trolls over her daughter’s safety, while fans of the reality TV star have been defending her.

In two of the photos, Molly is sitting in the back of a taxi with her newborn in her arms. Some mum-shamers have pointed out that the tot isn’t in a car seat.

One wrote, “Using your baby as a photo prop in a moving taxi instead of keeping her as safe as possible in a car seat. Lovely influencing there. let’s hope other people don’t copy!!!”.

“Please don’t get the baby out the car seat in a taxi, they still crash or get crashed into .. better to be safe than sorry always”, penned another social media user.

A third added, “Cute pics but baby needs to be strapped in a car seat”.

Many of Hague’s fans rushed to defend her against the hate she was getting from trolls, with one penning, “Give the woman a break for god's sake”.

A second fan said, “Nothing better to do than put a new mum down like being a new mum isn't hard enough”.

“Sick of judgemental women who think they know what’s best for other women’s babies! You might not do things that others do and that’s fine!”, added another of her followers.

UK laws concerning car set safety while travelling in a taxi state, “If the driver doesn’t provide the correct child car seat, children can travel without one – but only if they travel on a rear seat: and wear an adult seat belt if they’re 3 or older, without a seat belt if they’re under 3”.