Molly-Mae details ‘not so good days’ between her and Tommy

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has been celebrating her boyfriend Tommy’s boxing win since the start of the week, and has welcomed him home after his time in Saudi Arabia.

Molly has now revealed there were “not so good days” for the couple during their relationship and in the lead-up to Tommy’s boxing match.

After posting an insight into Tommy’s homecoming celebration, Molly has shared a new tribute for her partner to her 7.4M Instagram followers.

Posting a collection of photos from after Fury arrived back in England, including a cute black and white snap of Molly-Mae and Tommy with their newborn Bambi, Hague explained it hasn’t been easy for the couple since Tommy’s fight against YouTuber Jake Paul was announced.

The 23-year-old captioned the post, “DADDYS HOME. From day 1 of this fight being mentioned two and a half years ago, I backed this boy”.

“It definitely wasn’t a straight or easy road, we had some seriously not so good days behind closed doors… but Sunday night made it all worth it”.

“The good guy doesn’t always finish last, I am so proud of you”, the former reality TV star added.

Many fans of the Love Island couple rushed to the comments to share their support for the couple.

One fan penned, “So happy for you all!! you should be so proud, you’ve supported each other through so much!! now time to relax and enjoy some special family time together”

“Time for special time now, all so proud of you both. Bambi has the best parents. Love you both so much”, wrote another fan.

A third added, “The cutest ever. So proud of you BOTH. The most successful people to ever come from love island, you’re a credit to each other and should be so proud”.