Mollie King welcomes her first child with fiancé Stuart

Congratulations are in order for Mollie King!

The Saturdays star has welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Stuart Broad. The 35-year-old gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

The couple announced the wonderful news on social media last night, with two stunning snaps of both Mollie and Stuart holding and kissing the head of their new bundle of joy.

The new parents also decided to share the name of their baby girl with their fans. "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad," they gushed in their caption. "We have never been so in love".

Since announcing their joyful news, the pair have received lots of congratulations and well-wishes from famous faces.

"I am already so in love with her forever", commented Mollie's former bandmate Una Healy.

"The best!!", wrote former Love Island host Laura Whitmore. "Congrats to you both! So much love".

"congratulations! ahhh there's no love like it", penned radio host Zoe Ball.

In June of this year, Mollie and Stuart announced that they were expecting their first child. Mollie posted an adorable photo of cricket player Stuart kissing her growing baby bump. “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!”, she penned at the time. “We’re absolutely over the moon”.

In October of this year, Mollie spoke to Fabulous about her pregnancy and how she was feeling about the idea of becoming a mum. “I wouldn’t say I’ve always been broody, but I have always wanted a family. It’s been about the right person and the right time,” she explained.

“We’re feeling incredibly lucky. I know Stuart’s going to be such a good dad – he’s so excited,” she added.

Mollie and Stuart first met through mutual friends in 2012, and began to date in 2018. After five months together, they decided to break up. However, the pair soon got back together in 2018, and they announced their engagement on New Year’s Day last year.

Adorably, the couple have confirmed that they have since decided to postpone their upcoming nuptials, so that their little one will be able to play a significant role in the ceremony. “I know at the wedding I’m already going to have my nephews running wild,” Mollie noted. “It would be nice to have the baby there, too. That’d be really special.”

Congratulations to the new parents!