Mollie King shares sweet look into family holiday by seaside

Mollie King and her fiancé Stuart Broad have been enjoying a family holiday by the seaside with their daughter Annabella.

The former member of The Saturdays has shared an insight into the trip on social media following Stuart's retirement.

Sharing details of their beach-side holiday, Mollie revealed that their little one reached exciting milestones by getting to dip her feet in the sea and waving for the first time.

Posting a collection of pictures of the family-of-three to her 1M Instagram followers, Mollie explained everything they got up to with a numbered list to share details of each image.

The 36-year-old wrote, “Family holidays are good for the soul. 1. Ocean gazing. 2. Annabella’s toes in the sea for the first time. 3. Refused her nap but gave us her first wave. 4. Think she’s going to be a beach babe”.

“5. Family time with @stuartbroad. 6. Whose smile is this – mine or Stuart’s?. 7. Off the beaten track. 8. Girl time. 9. Knew it wouldn’t be long until we saw him with bat and ball in hand again @stuartbroad”.

Many fans of the singer rushed to the comments to wish the family well on their trip away.

One commenter said, “Annabella is so cute, happy holidays”. “Gorgeous family photos, thanks for sharing”, wrote a second fan.

A third fan added, “Lovely photos of some special family time. I think she has your smile”.

The family trip follows shortly after Stuart announced his retirement from cricket. When Stuart played his last game of his career, Mollie shared a heartwarming message for the 37-year-old.

Posting photos from the game, Mollie penned, “What a moment @stuartbroad – your last test! My darling, you’ve brought joy to so many cricketing fans all over the world, and especially to your family”.

“We have loved every single minute of cheering you on and we’re so incredibly proud of you. Watching you live out your dream has been something I will never forget. Annabella and I will be cheering you and the team on today, as always. We love you so much”.

After England won the final Ashes Test, King shared another tribute for Broad online by saying, “An unbelievable ending to an incredible career! We’re bursting with happiness for you!”.