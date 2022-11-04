Mollie King opens up about worrying maternity leave update

Mollie King’s maternity leave hasn’t got off to the smoothest start!

The Saturdays singer is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Stuart Broad. The mum-to-be began her maternity leave last week from her BBC Radio 1 presenting duties. However, in a post to Instagram last night, Mollie revealed that she hasn’t been feeling great during her time off.

“So, maternity leave!!! Well, day one of it and I got taken down by a virus”, the 35-year-old shared.

“Of course I did! …My body clearly didn’t get the memo about having a bit of downtime before the baby arrives!!”, she joked.

On a lighter note, Mollie went on to detail how she has been spending her maternity leave time. “So while I’ve been getting my strength back @stuartbroad and I have been looking back at the photos from this special day where we celebrated our pregnancy with our families a few weeks ago,” she wrote, alongside some beautiful photos from her recent baby shower.

Mollie also revealed some special details from the parents-to-be’s big day. “This afternoon we then also decided to share with them our top baby names and see their reactions! It was so much fun actually saying them out loud,” she gushed. “So now to make the final decision”.

Since sharing the news that she has been feeling unwell, Mollie has received many well-wishes from her 982K followers.

“Oh no Mollie – that wasn’t the plan ! I hope you’re better now x”, commented one fan.

“Hope you feel much better really soon Mollie!!!”, wrote another.

Mollie and Stuart announced in June of this year that they are expecting their first child. “Stuart and I are so so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year!,” she exclaimed at the time. “We’re absolutely over the moon”.

The couple first got together in 2012, and the pair eventually got engaged on New Year’s Day in 2021.

We couldn’t be more excited for the parents-to-be!