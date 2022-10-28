Mollie King excitedly announces start of maternity leave

Former member of The Saturdays, Mollie King, has just completed her last job before excitedly announcing the beginning of her maternity leave.

Mollie hosted her last BBC Radio One’s Future Pop episode yesterday and revealed that her maternity leave officially starts today, October 28!

Sharing a snap of her in the BBC radio studio to her 980K Instagram followers, King penned a heartfelt message about how passionate she is about the show and how much she has loved hosting it. The 35-year-old also revealed how excited she is to listen to its new presenter, Maia Beth.

“I can’t believe tonight is my last Future Pope show before my maternity leave officially starts tomorrow!! I have absolutely LOVED launching and presenting this show”.

She continued, “Finding unknown artists who have so much to offer and so much talent has always been such a huge passion of mine, so to be able to share them with you every Thursday night has been an absolute dream”.

“I’ve loved giving so many artists their first ever radio play. Having been on the other side of it, I know how exciting that is, it’s a feeling I’ll never forget”.

Mollie closed off by saying, “I’m already looking forward to finding more music to share with you when I’m back in the New year. Until then, I’m leaving you in the wonderful hands of @_maiabeth who is going to be brilliant. Can’t wait to listen xx”.

Many fans of the radio presenter headed to the comments to wish her well as she starts maternity leave.

One fan wrote, “Wishing you well and enjoy every moment, You will be a wonderful mama xxx”.

“All the best Mollie and Stuart for your new arrival”, penned a second follower. A third joked, “Last Future Pope before your future pop”.

Mollie announced that she and her fiancé Staurt were expecting their first child together in June of this year. Earlier this week the excited couple revealed they are having a little girl.