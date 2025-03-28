Mollie King admits being in ‘survival mode’ after birth of second child

Mollie King has reflected on the immediate aftermath of welcoming her second child.

In January, the former The Saturdays singer gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Lilianna. Mollie and her fiancé, retired cricket player Stuart Broad, are also parents to their two-year-old daughter Annabella.

Now, a few months after welcoming her second child, Mollie has detailed the difficulties of adjusting to being a mother-of-two.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 37-year-old explained that she struggled in the early days of her baby bubble.

“I feel like the first few weeks – it was the same with Annabella – I did find it quite tricky. You're just really in that sort of survival mode of, you're up all night, you're feeding constantly,” Mollie stated.

“But now I'm at that stage where I'm really able to sort of enjoy it and take the most of each moment. And I've actually found it easy going from one to two rather than going from none to one,” the radio presenter confessed.

“I feel like I've got that little bit of experience and a bit more knowledge. I really felt like I knew nothing when I had Annabella,” she added.

Just a few days after welcoming Liliana, Mollie’s fiancé Stuart had to travel to South Africa to be a cricket commentator.

Recalling the couple’s separation, Mollie shared: “He went to South Africa for 5 weeks quite soon after she was born, which wasn't ideal timing, so my amazing mom and mother-in-law really stepped in and helped me out with that.”

“But since he's been back from South Africa, it has just been so lovely to have that family time while I'm on maternity leave,” she gushed.

Mollie concluded: “I know how precious the time is. I know how quickly it goes by. So yeah, we've been really trying to make the most of each day and do fun activities and get out.”