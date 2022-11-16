Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomes second child

The Modern Family gang just got a little bit bigger!

One of the former sitcom’s beloved stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, has announced that he has become a dad for a second time.

The actor, who is best known for playing Mitchell Pritchett in the American comedy series, has welcomed a baby boy via a surrogate with his husband, Justin Mikita.

The dad-of-two took to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news.

Jesse shared adorable photos of his newborn son gripping his finger tightly, as well as a snap of the proud parents holding their baby boy.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” Jesse gushed, revealing their son’s name for the first time.

“A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors,” Jesse praised. “We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

Since sharing the news of their little one’s arrival, Jesse and Justin have been flooded with many messages of congratulations and well-wishes.

“The SWEETEST”, penned Sarah Hyland, who played Jesse’s on-screen niece, Haley Dunphy.

“Can’t wait to meet our wonderful Sullivan!!!!!!! Over the moon!!!!!!”, commented Broadway actor Kevin Cahoon.

“Jesus what a day! Congratulations sweet boys!!!!”, wrote Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried.

Jesse and Justin began their relationship in 2010, after first meeting at their local gym. The pair grew closer as they worked together to help promote changes to gay marriage laws in America. In 2013, when the law changed, the couple were finally able to wed in New York.

In July 2020, the pair welcomed their first child together – a son named Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Congratulations to the parents on their latest arrival!