Model Romee Strijd announces birth of second child

Congratulations are in order for former Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd and her fiancé Laurens van Leeuwen as they have announced the birth of their second child.

Romee took to Instagram to share the wonderful news with her 7.8. Followers and reveals the sweet name the couple chose for their new bundle of joy.

Sharing a collection of adorable photos of the family-of-four, the 27-year-old wrote, “June van Leeuwen 11-11-’22”.

One of the photos shows the tot dressed in a pink onesie with a matching hat, while in another, June is laying in her cot with her big sister, Mint, holding her pacifier.

There is also a moving black and white picture of Romee holding June in the hospital as Laurens gives her a kiss on the head.

Laurens also shared a similar post to announce their second child's birth by sharing a lovely photo of him and his two daughters cuddling together.

A host of friends and fans of Romee’s headed to the comments to congratulate her on the newest member of her family.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt wrote, “Congratulations!! Welcome June!”, while model Alessandra Ambrosio penned, “Congrats beautiful mama”.

“Omg Hi June. Welcome to the world angel. Congrats mama!!!!!”, said Victoria’s Secret model Elsa Hosk. Model Taylor Hill added, “Number 2!!!! Congratulations. Can’t wait to meet her”.

Strijd announced that she was expecting her second child in May of this year by sharing a photo of her with her fiancé and their first born child kissing her blossoming baby bump. She captioned the post, “Soon we will be a family of four, can’t wait”.

Romee and Laurens got engaged in January on a snowy trip in Switzerland. The happy couple welcomed their first daughter named Mint into the world in December 2020.