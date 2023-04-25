Model Abbey Clancy details daughter’s ‘scary’ health diagnosis

Abbey Clancy has opened up about a scary experience with her daughter while they were on a family holiday in Portugal.

Former model, Abbey, revealed that her and Peter Crouch’s 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, had become unwell during the trip and ended up being diagnosed with meningitis after going into hospital.

Speaking about the ordeal on their podcast, The Therapy Crouch, Abbey went into detail about the incident.

“The school holidays have been tough. We got to Portugal and Sophia was in hospital with meningitis which was just the scariest thing on earth”.

“Being in a foreign hospital, language barriers, the words like meningitis being thrown around, lumbar punctures, brain scans”.

“It was horrific. I felt so vulnerable, and scary”, the 37-year-old explained before admitting how pleased she was with the level of medical attention her daughter got. “But I must say the medical care over there was just out of this world”.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner then went on to say she ‘knew’ Sophia was unwell and wasn’t just suffering from a normal bout of sickness or the vomiting bug before she eventually got her diagnosis.

The pair then revealed their other three children also got sick, with their youngest Jack getting very ill as he had trouble breathing due to coughing so much.

“I've never been so scared in my life. And Jack going to the hospital in Portugal as well because he was coughing”.

Peter then added, “That was just because we were so worried about Sophia, when he started coughing we felt like we had to take him”.

They were worried their other little ones also had meningitis so had to bring them to hospital, but they didn’t have the same diagnosis as their big sister.

“The other three all got sick. They all got flu and coughs. Sophia was out the hospital and we were back in the hospital with them because I was thinking, ‘I've got three other children, can they catch this viral meningitis?’. It was traumatic”.

Abbey and her footballer husband share four children together- 12-year-old Sophia, seven-year-old Liberty, five-year-old Johnny and three-year-old Jack.