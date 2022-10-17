Missy Keating shares insight into ‘emotional last trip’ to Dublin

Missy Keating has shared an insight into her ‘emotional last trip’ to Dublin before she moves to Australia, revealing that she will be heading Down Under in two weeks.

Missy took to Instagram to post photos from her trip, including a beautiful snap with her mum, Yvonne.

The model captioned the touching post, “An emotional last trip to Dublin. 2 weeks until I head to the land of Aus”.

“Goodbyes are never easy but so excited for a new chapter. Love you all”, the Dancing with the Stars contestant added.

Missy’s mum also shared a moving tribute for her daughter online, stating that she will ‘make the most of opportunities that come her way’.

Posting family snaps from the weekend, Yvonne penned, “Before Missy moves on to the next chapter in her life we got to spend the most beautiful weekend with her, friends and family to say our goodbyes before she goes back to London to get ready for her big move to Australia!!”.

“You wanted this for so long Missy. What an adventure. We will miss you so much but I’m also SO excited for you”.

The mum-of-three closed off by saying, “You are a formidable, fabulous, fierce woman and will no doubt make the most of the opportunities that come your way. I love you @missykeating”.

Missy commented on the lovely tribute, writing, “Love you so much. Thank you for a beautiful weekend. Going to miss you all like crazy”.

Other famous faces also commented on the post with author Rosanna Davison leaving red heart emojis, and TV presenter Amanda Byram penning, “Ahh lovely! Everyone looking so well”.

Yvonne shares Missy with her ex-husband and Boyzone band member Ronan Keating.

The pair have two other children together, Jack Keating, who appeared on this year’s Love Island, and 17-year-old Ali Keating. Yvonne and Ronan’s divorce was finalised in 2015.