Missing the salon? Lidl is selling an at-home Laser Hair Remover Kit

It honestly feels like a lifetime has passed since we stepped foot inside a salon. Our skin needs some TLC and our legs are in dire need of a proper wax as summer gets closer.

With expensive facials and treatments on hold for now, Lidl is launching a selection of skincare saviours to rescue your skin this summer including its new range of Cien Hydro Expert skincare with prices starting at just €1.99 – allowing for luxury skincare at any budget.

Formulated with hyaluronic sodium, said to hold 1,000 times its weight in water, Lidl’s Cien Hydro Expert Crème Gel for Dry Skin is fragrance-free and promises to revitalise dry and dehydrated skin revealing a fresh and youthful skin surface. With hyaluronic beauty counter favourites starting at €50+, Lidl’s premium formula packs a punch on price and prime active ingredients at just €4.99 a jar.

Also available in a formula created for all skin types, a little goes a long way with the lightweight Cien Hydro Expert Aqua Gel (€4.99), designed to offer 24-hour moisture balance and radiance.

Complimenting the hydrating moisturisers, the range also includes a Hyaluron Gel Serum (€3.49) for all skin types that features a double hyaluronic complex promising to work deep into the epidermis to smooth skin, intensely hydrate and reduce signs of aging. Lidl’s Cien Hydro Expert Micellar Water (€1.99) is also the perfect addition to any cleansing routine to remove sweat, toxins and the accumulation of dry skin caused by moisture-draining home-heating, at-home workouts and sugar spikes from all those baked treats!

For a more intense pampering session Lidl’s range of premium refreshing Cien Sheet Masks cater to all skin needs including moisturising, purifying, anti-age and anti-wrinkle available for just €0.59.

Laser hair removal has fast become the beauty buff’s go-to treatment, and with appointments postponed for now, shoppers can stay on top of their regime from the safety of their own home with Lidl’s Sanitas IPL Long-Lasting Hair Removal Machine (€99.99), available from June 11. With state-of-the-art IPL technology, this machine deactivates hair roots deep beneath the skin decreasing hair growth to reveal smooth, revitalised skin.

Those missing out on cellulite treatments will have no hesitation in daring to bare with Lidl’s Silvercrest Cellulite Massager (€14.99, available June 11) which promises to stimulate circulation and metabolism promoting lymphatic drainage leaving noticeably firmer skin.