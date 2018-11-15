Missed out on Westlife tickets? The lads have just released more

Get the phone, laptop and any device with Internet connection out – quickly

Irish band Westlife's upcoming tour sold out in mere minutes when tickets were released, but now you're in with another chance this morning.

Taking to Twitter, the quartet announced that they will be playing another date.

We are adding our 5th night at The SSE Arena, Belfast on 23rd May 2019! This will take us to 65 shows at the SSE Arena, what a way to celebrate 20 years! Thank you so much for your love & support, we couldn't do it without you! Tickets on sale from Thursday 15th November at 9am pic.twitter.com/0VCDHd2bJi — Westlife (@westlifemusic) 14 November 2018

'We are adding our 5th night at The SSE Arena, Belfast on 23rd May 2019!' the band tweeted.

'This will take us to 65 shows at the SSE Arena, what a way to celebrate 20 years! Thank you so much for your love & support, we couldn't do it without you!'

'Tickets on sale from Thursday 15th November at 9am.'

The band's reunion tour marks their 20th anniversary as a musical force.

he shows will see the iconic boyband perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, You Raise Me Up and Unbreakable.

