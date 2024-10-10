Miranda Hart recalls the moment her new husband proposed to her

Miranda Hart has been spilling all the details about her marriage proposal!

Earlier this week, the actress and comedian announced that she secretly got married earlier this year, after meeting her husband in 2022.

Now, following the publication of her new memoir I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest With You, Miranda has recalled the moment that her now-husband proposed to her.

In her book, the 51-year-old penned: “We stood still on the bridge overlooking the lake when the silence was pierced as he rather seriously said, ‘Miranda.’”

“I turned around, and as I did, he got down on one knee. ‘Miranda…’ I don’t remember anything else because I simply burst out crying, apparently saying yes before he had finished the sentence (awkward if he’d been tying a shoelace…),” she joked.

Miranda then went on to express how much her partner’s proposal meant to her.

“I didn’t think a traditional proposal would affect me so. But there was someone knowing all my ridiculousness and brokenness and still willing to bend down, look up and commit to loving me and standing by me for the rest of his life,” she gushed.

In another section of her book, Miranda explained that she had had low expectations to meet someone.

“I admitted that I was longing for love within a romantic relationship too, for that one person who truly got me, but my hope for that was very, very slim,” the sitcom star admitted.

Describing her relationship, she wrote: “I didn’t need to run away. I had been vulnerable, yet I felt dignified.”

During an appearance on The One Show on Tuesday, Miranda confirmed that she had privately tied the knot.

“The fact that I met someone during a pandemic, during chronic illness when I couldn’t get out of bed or get out of the house… I really really wanted to meet someone, I didn’t want to do life on my own any more,” she confessed.

“He’s my best friend, we have the best fun and I’m just thrilled to be a young bride at 51,” Miranda teased.