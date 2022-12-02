Mindy Kaling shares why she’ll never let her kids watch The Office

Mindy Kaling has shared that she’ll never let her children watch the TV show that made her a star.

From 2005 to 2013, the 43-year-old appeared in the American workplace sitcom The Office as customer service rep Kelly Kapoor. Mindy also co-executive produced and wrote several episodes of the series.

However, despite being proud of the sitcom that turned her into a breakout star, Mindy has since remarked that she never wants her two children – four-year-old Katherine and two-year-old Spencer – to watch The Office.

Speaking on Good Morning America yesterday, the mum-of-two detailed her reason why.

"That show is so inappropriate now”, she explained with a laugh. "The writers who I'm still in touch with now, we always talk about how so much of that show we probably couldn't make now."

When asked if she will ever encourage Katherine and Spencer to watch The Office, Mindy responded: "I kind of think maybe never."

However, she added that she will allow her children to form their own opinions when they are older. "So I think when they're teenagers they'll probably want to”, she debated. "Seems like a 15-year-old boy is the biggest fan of The Office now."

Mindy then went on to elaborate on how the show’s audience has changed since it went off-air in 2013. "Tastes have changed and, honestly, what offends people has changed so much now," the actress noted.

"I think that actually is one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there's something kind of fearless about it or taboo that it talks about on the show,” she added.

However, not every star of The Office has taken the same approach as Mindy when it comes to allowing their children to view the show.

John Krasinski, who played paper salesman Jim Halpert in the NBC sitcom, has noted in the past that his two daughters – eight-year-old Hazel and six-year-old Violet – have been able to watch parts of the series.

Speaking to E! News last month, John’s wife Emily Blunt revealed that their two girls have “seen some of The Office, which they liked a lot”.

Nevertheless, we respect Mindy’s decision and applaud her for being such a mindful parent!