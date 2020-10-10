Minding your mental health has never been more important

It’s World Mental Health Day today an initiative that shines a light on all thing's mental health, works to break down the stigma around mental health and spreads the message that it is ok not to be ok. This year, more so than ever, we all need to be extra kind to ourselves and mind our mental health. This can mean different things to everyone, whether it is binging Netflix, hugging a loved one, talking to a friend or pampering ourselves, it is so important to check in on our mental health and do something that brings us joy. Check in on your friends and family during this tough time and do something just for you. Here are some of our favourite self-care essentials.

Yon-ka Paris Phyto Bain 100ml €45

In the shower or in the bath, enjoy this iconic product with powerful and re-balancing essential oils of Lavender, Everlasting, Petitgrain, Rosemary and Sage that drain and tone your skin. This product transports you to a spa and allows you to truly relax and unwind.

Stockist: www.yonka.ie

CND Vinylux Autumn Addict Collection €14.95 each

Fall into the season of cosy knits with warm, rich hues inspired by autumn’s most succulent flavours and crisp foliage. CND™ invites you to snuggle up and indulge in the Autumn Addict collection, a selection of six, enchantingly earthy tones.

Available in CND™ VINYLUX™ Long Wear Polish, this luscious range embodies the shift in seasons with pigmented, neutral shades

Stockist: Look fantastic

Dermalogica Multi Vitamin Power Recovery Masque 75ml €59

Ultra-replenishing masque helps rescue stressed, aging skin. The ultimate remedy for dulling, dry, dehydrated, lackluster, photodamaged skin and skin aging. Powerful, concentrated vitamins A, C and E, and Linoleic Acid help restore skin showing signs of damage and aging while enhancing barrier properties. Antioxidant vitamins C and E help shield skin from Reactive Oxygen Species (free radicals). Nutrient-rich Algae Extract helps moisturize and soften skin while Pro-Vitamin B5 helps nourish damaged skin. Botanical extracts of Licorice, Comfrey and Burdock soothe and calm skin while increasing resilience.

Stockist: Dermalogica.ie / Salons nationwide

Elixinol Miracle Oil 50ml €39.95

A rich facial oil, which can be used all over the body including the hair, day, or night, for extra hydration. Derived from the hemp plant, a cousin to marijuana, CBD boasts a number of skin benefits because it is rich in fatty acids and natural emollients that can help hydrate and smooth the skin. CBD is a suitable ingredient for blemish prone skin, while its calming benefits help skin look and feel better. Also known for its mental calming quality, CBD makes the perfect ingredient for some stress reduction and self care!

Stockist: Boots Stores Nationwide

Ella & Jo Hydrating Serum 50ml €40

Contains Hyaluronic Acid for instant results with plumping fine lines and wrinkles and adding an instant boost of moisture, a powerful collagen stimulating peptide called Matrixyl 3000 which lifts and tones the skin prevents sagging and Niacinamide to help improve uneven skintone and repair damaged skin – all of which are common complaints from women.

NUXE Huile Prodigiuse Florale 100ml €33.00

This irresistible oil is one more reason to savour its intimate dry feel and its cocktail of seven 100% botanical oils that nourish, repairs and beautifies the face body and hair in a single step. Lather this beautiful oil into the after a luxurious bath or shower to feel completely relaxed. The zesty notes of grapefruit and its floral harmony of orange blossom /magnolia and its velvety base of white musk will be a constant fragrant trail.

Ultraceuticals Replenishing Mask 100ml €49.50

This rich, non-greasy mask is a must–have for distressed and dehydrated skin. It contains a powerful blend of moisturising agents featuring Hyaluronic Acid with skin conditioning ingredients Shea Butter, Panthenol, Ceramide 3 and Vitamin E to help replenish vital hydration levels and support the skin's lipid barrier. Ideal as an aftercare balm to provide instant comfort and soothe dry skin in the days after a facial treatment. Can be worn overnight or during a flight for intense hydration.

Skingredients Skin Good Fats 50ml €42

Skin Good Fats works to hydrate, soothe and protect dry, irritated, sensitised, flaky or sensitive skin prone to redness, and contains a clinically proven anti-itch ingredient. On top of this, it features antioxidants vitamin B3 and vitamin E to help protect your skin from environmental damage. Skin Good Fats is also perfect for those who crave the feeling of a moisturiser after their lightweight hydrators.

Hush & Hush MindYourMind™ (€55.00)

Sufficient sleep provides an opportunity for your brain to repair and reconstruct neural networks to help boost mental well-being and overall health. This melatonin-free nutraceutical quiets your mind, body and soul for inner balance and restful sleep. Time-tested botanicals go to work to reduce stress and mental clutter while proven sleep promoters help you fall asleep and keep you asleep, so you can have a good night for a good day.

Codex Beauty Bia Wash-Off Cleansing Oil (€100.00)

You time in so key in caring for your mental health. Start by cleansing your skin with the Bia Wash Off Cleansing Oil. This light, dry oil is infused with rosehip, bog myrtle, sea buckthorn and rosemary, to boost hydration and skin elasticity, while also refining pores and protecting against environmental stressors. It is clinically proven to improve skin oil control, which makes it suitable for all skin types, including those with oily skin.

IMAGE BODY SPA rejuvenating body lotion (€40.00)

This ultra-hydrating body lotion features a blend of peptides, glycolic acid and retinol to exfoliate dead skin, rejuvenate skin texture and reduce the appearance of aging. Gentle enough for sensitive skin, it’s also helpful for keratosis pilaris, dry, cracked skin on the feet, or rough elbows and knees.