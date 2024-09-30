Milo Ventimiglia’s wife Jarah confirms pregnancy with their first child

Milo Ventimiglia is about to be a dad!

The Gilmore Girls actor and his wife Jarah have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

News of the couple’s pregnancy comes one year after they privately tied the knot.

Jarah recently took to social media to share the exciting news of her pregnancy with Milo. Last night, the 39-year-old model chose to share two adorable snaps of her blossoming bump, as the parents-to-be enjoyed some time together in her native Hawaii.

The first image showcases Jarah on a paddleboard out at sea, wearing a flower lei garland and cradling her baby bump. Meanwhile, the second photo sees Milo making a teasing cameo, as he shows a thumbs-up to the camera beside his wife.

“Baby on board!” Jarah simply wrote in her caption.

Following her heartwarming announcement, many of Milo and Jarah’s fans have been taking to her comments section to express their well-wishes.

“Omg!!! Sooooo happy for you! Congrats!” one fan exclaimed.

“Best announcement EVERRRR! Congratulations,” another commented.

“Congrats to you and Milo!!” a third fan added.

Milo and Jarah tend to keep their relationship private, with the This Is Us star telling People in 2017 that he tries to “remain as anonymous and invisible” so that he can keep his acting roles authentic.

The parents-to-be were first linked romantically back in 2022. Then, in October of last year, it was confirmed that they had tied the knot during a private ceremony.

Last week, Jarah chose to celebrate her marriage to the 47-year-old actor by unveiling several photos from their wedding.

“Last year I married my best friend. There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is,” Jarah penned sweetly.

“AlI can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created. Aloha wau iā 'oe my husband Milo,” she added.