Millies Beauty Boutique in Kildare Village is now open!

Milles.ie, which is Ireland’s leading destination for professional and premium beauty products, is excited to announce the opening of its first bricks and mortar beauty boutique in the heart of Kildare!

The state-of the art pop-up boutique opened its doors last week to a huge queue of new and existing customers delighted to browse the latest offering from Millies. Excited shoppers filled the beautiful new boutique when it opened last Friday with the first 100 customers also receiving a luxury beauty giftbag.

Joann Mahon, Kildare-born entrepreneur and MD of Millies spoke at the opening, “I am delighted to be opening our first pop-up beauty boutique in Kildare Village and it is particularly poignant to be opening in my hometown of Kildare."

"The shopping experience offered in Kildare Village sits so well with our luxury brand portfolio so it was a natural fit for Millies. We look forward to meeting our loyal customers in person and also welcoming new faces to the wonderful world of Millies over the next few weeks!” Joann Mahon continued.

Crowds were queueing around the block!

With incredible brands like Image Skincare, Environ, Murad, Pureology, Redken, Olaplex, Hot Tools, L’Oréal Steampod, Alfaparf, Color Wow, Moroccanoil, GHD and Bare by Vogue on offer, the beautiful new boutique will be a haven for Irish beauty fans.

The Millies beauty boutique is now open from 9am to 7pm daily, with late opening until 8pm Thursday & Friday in Kildare Village.

Find out more at www.Millies.ie or www.kildarevillage.com.