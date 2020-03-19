SHEmazing!
Millie Mackintosh speaks out about being shamed over bump size

Millie Mackintosh has spoken out about the dangers of body-shaming pregnant women. The mum-to-be revealed that she was constantly shamed for the size of her bump during her pregnancy. She wrote: "Something that has bothered me throughout my pregnancy is people commenting on the size of my bump. I started showing quite early and people have openly commented on my appearance and size from the moment I announced I was pregnant.

"Opinions have only continued as the months rolled by, so much so I even asked my obstetrician if he was sure my due date was correct and then started quizzing him if was sure I wasn’t having twins?! Peoples statements were starting to make me question if my body was doing something out of the ordinary."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The former Made In Chelsea star explained that she turned to Peanut to seek advice from fellow mums-to-be.

"I turned to Peanut to get advice from other women. The app has been an amazing support system for me. As soon as I voiced my concerns, I was flooded with responses from women experiencing similar things and also mum's who have since had their babies but did go through the same bump-sized ‘shaming'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She shared: "It’s so refreshing to be a part of a community where women are sharing advice and information (especially in the current situation we find ourselves). Connection is a fundamental part of being human (albeit at a distance right now).

"A sense of community is really important and I personally feel a great deal better since I’ve started sharing my stories," she stressed.

