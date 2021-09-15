Millie Mackintosh shares stunning pregnancy snaps as due date nears

Former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh is simply glowing in her recent pregnancy photos, as she embraces the third trimester.

32-year-old Millie is expecting her second child with husband Hugo Taylor, with the pair already loving parents to their one-year-old daughter Sienna.

Taking to social media on Wednesday morning, the former reality star shared a series of stunning pregnancy snaps with her 1.4M Instagram followers.

“Celebrating the female form in all its glory,” the expectant mum wrote in the caption, alongside three gorgeous photos taken by the talented motherhood and pregnancy photographer, Oonagh Bush.

In the first two photos, Millie is drenched in water making her white draping dress quite see-through, as she shows off her beautiful pregnant shape. The third photo is another moody shot of Millie’s growing bump, as the expectant mum poses in front of a window.

Millie shared these gorgeous snaps just three days after christening their darling daughter Sienna. “We were surrounded by our favourite people and it was so worth the wait to do it restriction free and luckily just in time before baby 2 arrives!” Millie explained this past Saturday, alongside a sweet photo of herself, Hugo and their little girl all dressed up for the occasion.

Millie went on to explain that she and her family “spend a lot of time in the Cotswolds so it felt like the perfect place to have a countryside christening.”

While the celebration was set to mark little Sienna's blessed day, from the glamorous photos you’d think it was a wedding, with Millie herself wearing a classy ivory gown. From the fabulous floral displays to the tiered rustic cake and the elegantly decorated dining room, it’s clear that no expense was spared.

Now in her third trimester, Millie hasn’t got long left to go until baby number two arrives! “Third trimester reality! Bump getting big and it hurts #pelvicgirdlepain #thirdtrimester,” she shared on Instagram last week.