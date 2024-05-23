Millie Mackintosh reveals breast cancer scare after finding lump

Millie Mackintosh has been opening up about a recent breast cancer scare she experienced.

The former Made in Chelsea star revealed she found a lump in her left breast and knew it was ‘not something to ignore’.

While sharing an insight into the ‘worrying’ time on social media, Millie explained that while she was awaiting her results, her health anxiety ‘spiralled’.

Posting details to her 1.3M Instagram followers, the mum-of-two encouraged women to check their breasts.

In the post’s caption, Millie wrote, “PSA: Ladies make sure you to check your breasts! Firstly, I want to say, I’m incredibly fortunate that my experience of finding a lump resulted in a clear diagnosis. For the 55,000 Women & Men diagnosed with Breast Cancer each year, their story & journeys are unbelievably heroic”.

“Last month I discovered a lump on the edge of my left breast. Although I tried to stop my mind from racing, the worry crept in very quickly. I knew this was not something to ignore so I booked in with my GP”.

Millie then explained that according to NHS guidelines, “if your symptoms could indicate cancer, your GP will refer you on a two-week urgent referral”, so a specialist can see you as soon as possible.

“Upon examination with my GP and given my age, I was referred for an Ultrasound rather than a Mammogram. Unfortunately the results were inconclusive and a biopsy was needed. At this point all rational thinking went out the window & I spiralled into my health anxiety. Even the statistics based on my family history (none), physical health (good) age & early detection, couldn’t quieten my mind”.

“I decided whilst waiting for the results I’d try to take a more positive approach. In the day I’d talk to family & close friends (some of which had been through the same) which really helped, but the nights were hard, as I only had my own thoughts and struggled to sleep”.

Reflecting on when she received her results, the 34-year-old said, “Results day finally arrived and the relief of a benign lump with no detection of dangerous cancerous cells, was an elation I had never felt before. It’s believed the lump was likely caused by hormonal changes and didn’t need removing”.

“With 1 in 20 lumps deemed potentially concerning, early detection is one of the most important steps, so please put a few minutes aside for your monthly [cherry emoji] MOT and don’t put it off!”.

“We’re so lucky to be surrounded by those who tirelessly campaign for awareness. There are so many incredible charities, but I felt an instant connection to @coppafeel whose mission is to ensure early accurate detection in young people, by focusing on educating & empowering women to know and fight for their bodies”, she added before telling people to go to the charity’s website for resources.

Many fans of Mackintosh took to the comments to share supportive messages with her and praised her for raising awareness on such an important topic.