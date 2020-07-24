Millie Mackintosh on the reality of being a working-mum

Returning to work after maternity leave is not an easy experience. Every mum will adjust and adapt in her own personal ways, but we can all agree that the stress that comes with it is something felt by all. New mum Millie Mackintosh has opened up about the reality of being a working mum in a beautifully honest post on Instagram.

Alongside a clip of Millie pumping, wheeling daughter Sienna's pram and working, the former Made In Chelsea star said she feels overwhelmed at the thought of balancing both motherhood and work.

"Let’s talk about going back to work – I’m a bit confused, overwhelmed and sometimes stressed at the prospect of juggling work with motherhood right now. I’m aware how fortunate I am to be working at this time and to a certain extent can create my own flexibility around Sienna, but at the moment simple tasks take a lot longer and seem a lot harder, my brain has gone to mush!

"The thought of having a game face on for important meetings or even replying to an email is one thing, then the guilt of not being next to Sienna ‪24/7 is a whole other. On top of that, I’m finding it increasingly challenging to find my voice through this medium, my identity has shifted and my world has been turned upside down as well as the outside world dramatically changing in the last few months.

"Working as a parent isn’t easy, logistically, emotionally, financially and physically, I have so much respect for all the parents out there juggling work and raising children. How has the reality of going back to work felt for any other parents out there? I’d also love to hear if you would like me to touch on any other issue’s we face as new mums, feel free to comment below."

We love how Millie is starting a frank and honest conversation about this. Her motherhood posts have been a true breath of fresh air!