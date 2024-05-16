Millie Mackintosh admits why she feels she is ‘failing’ parenting

Millie Mackintosh has detailed why she feels like she is ‘failing’ at motherhood.

The former Made In Chelsea star shares two daughters with her husband Hugo Taylor – four-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Aurelia.

Now, in a candid glimpse into her life as a parent, Millie has admitted that life isn’t always perfect in her household.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, all with the intention of showcasing her current struggles.

“Social media can be fake sometimes… so here’s some realities I don’t always share,” she penned, before going on to explain some of those realities.

Alongside a photo of herself and Hugo, Millie wrote: “Raising young children can be challenging for any relationship, but I’m happy that we’ve both dedicated ourselves to nurturing and strengthening our bond. The grass is always greener where you water it.”

The mum-of-two later went on to confess some truths about her young daughters.

“I’m definitely feeling a bit sentimental as Aurelia grows older. I adore her current age, but the idea of her being my last baby makes me so sad. Carrying her is starting to strain my back, yet I find it hard to say no because what if she stops asking?” she queried.

“Aurelia’s current neediness is leading to Sienna feeling jealous quite often, and it’s becoming challenging to navigate and balance both of their emotions. Sometimes it makes me feel like I’m failing,” Millie admitted.

Following her candid update, many of Millie’s 1.3M followers have thanked her for her honesty.

“Thanks for sharing – it’s nice to know we are all in it together! Xxx,” one follower commented.

“Thanks for being so honest Millie, I needed that this morning!! You and your beautiful girls are doing amazing x,” another praised.

“This is mum life for so many of us, it’s nice when people are real and relatable and helps to know you’re not alone,” a third fan agreed.