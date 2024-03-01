Millie Bobby Brown shares fiancé Jake’s quirky proposal

Millie Bobby Brown has finally revealed the unusual way that her fiancé proposed to her!

The Stranger Things actress announced last April that she is engaged to her partner, Jake Bongiovi.

Now, almost one year on from saying ‘yes’, Millie has shared the story behind Jake’s proposal.

Last night, the 20-year-old appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she was asked to spill the details.

“One day, we were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mill, you’ve got to be up at 8am. We’re going on a dive,’” she recalled.

“We’re many metres down, and he gives me a shell, and I turn it over and it’s a ring. I looked at him and he was like: [inaudible underwater],” Millie joked.

However, the Enola Holmes star confessed that the proposal was almost ruined.

“He puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger,” she admitted.

“Jake threw himself so deep, the diver was like, ‘You can’t do that, literally your brain will explode.’ He throws himself, he does a cinematic grab, and he saved the ring. I truly feel like it’s a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we are always going to have each other’s back. If anyone drops the ball, we got it,” Millie praised.

Millie then went on to share that there is a special meaning behind her engagement ring.

“He was like, ‘I bought you this ring because your mum wouldn’t let me take her ring,’ which is the one I’m wearing. My mum was like, ‘Absolutely not, Jake. You’re not taking my ring down there, I know you will drop it.’ And sure enough, he did,” she teased.

“So when we went up on the boat, he was like, ‘This is your mum’s ring and I got it from your parents.’ It was very magical, and his parents were there. We looked so dishevelled, coming out from a dive,” Millie concluded.