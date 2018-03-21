Milka chocolate fingers exist, so someone flick the kettle on please

We bloody love biscuits. On their own, with tea, crumbled up on top of ice cream.

The opportunities are just endless.

Hell, I'm eating a biscuit right now!

Anyway, nothing truly excited us quite like a new delicious discovery – and this is the best one we've seen in a while.

Milka chocolate fingers people… no we're not joking!

Can you even imagine how delicious these must be?

Bad news though… they're not currently available in Irish supermarkets, HOWEVER you can hunt some down online if you're savvy enough.

And we know you are.

We've also observed the fact that in some places these goodies are actually known as Milka Lila Stix, which is important to note.

However, as glorious as these may be… we are a sucker for the OG of chocolate fingers.

Cadbury's Chocolate Fingers predate the entire Milka brand, with its original biscuit first being released back in 1897 as part of an early Cadbury biscuit assortment.

However, the Cadbury Chocolate Fingers that we know and love were released in the 1950s.

At the end of the day, we just love chocolate.

In all shapes and forms.