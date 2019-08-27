Miley Cyrus debuts new tattoo during moving VMA’s performance

Miley Cyrus debuted her new tattoo at the VMA’s last night and it is stunning. This was Miley’s first public appearance since news of her separation broke earlier in August. The singer and her Last Song co-star Liam Hemsworth decided to end their relationship after marrying last Christmas.

Fans believe Miley’s new tattoo is a tribute to this new chapter of her life.

The new tattoo on the singer’s left bicep is a lyric from The Thing by Pixes.

miley’s new tattoo: «my head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.» help me i’m sobbing pic.twitter.com/PNyQiwMnxl — sam silverstein (@cileymyrus1123) August 27, 2019

It reads, ‘My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.’

Viewers were taken aback by the singer’s emotional performance of her breakup song Slide Away. The moving track is about the breakdown of her and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship. The singer was undoubtedly emotional as she sang about how it is time to let go of one another.

It is believed the lyrics, ‘Once upon a time, it was made for us, woke up one day, it had turned to dust’ are a reference to their home being burned down in the California wildfires.

Twitter was full of praise for Miley’s raw performance of the heartbreaking song.

Alex Goldschmidt wrote, ‘Nothing rips my heart apart quite like @MileyCyrus live vocals. ‘Slide Away’ will never not wreck me.’

‘Miley Cyrus is stealing the show. Best performance of the night,’ one wrote.

Ariana Grande praised the singer for such a touching performance, ‘I love you. I love this beautiful song and your heart and this performance.’

You can watch Miley perform Slide Away below: