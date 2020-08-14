Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson split up after 10 months together

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have ended their relationship after 10 months of dating. The singers broke up a few weeks ago, Miley confirmed in an Instagram live.

"I just want to get something that is obvious out of the way," she shared.

The Nothing Breaks Like a Heart singer said she didn't want the media to control the narrative, "Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up. It was confirmed by a 'reliable source', even though no-one is reliable in a relationship except for the two individuals that are participating in it."

"But for right now, two halves can't make a whole and we're individually just working on ourselves to become the people we want to be, like everybody else at this age."

The former Disney star continued, "We're just deciding who we want to be, what we want to do with our lives… so, don't make it some drama story if next week we're out or hanging out getting pizza, we've been friends for ten years and we're going to continue being friends."

"Don't make it something that it is not," she stressed.

The news comes after Cyrus released her new single Midnight Sky.