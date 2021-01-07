Mighty, not meaty: Domino’s expands vegan friendly range

It might look like Domino’s on the outside, but you better believe it's vegan on the inside. Veganuary won’t know what’s hit it as new additions to Domino’s vegan range roll out in stores across the Republic of Ireland this week.

Not one, but two new freshly prepared products have been added to the much-loved Vegan Friendly menu, joining fan-favourites such as the Vegan Margherita pizza, the Vegan Vegi Supreme pizza, the Vegan Garlic & Herb dip and Potato Wedges.

The first is the brilliantly named the Chick-Ain’t pizza. Domino's fresh vegan dough is hand-stretched, spread with our vine-ripened tomato sauce and generously sprinkled with Domino’s vegan cheese before being topped with delicious plant-based strips, crunchy onions, finely chopped green and red peppers for that handmade quality that Domino’s always delivers on. The pizza is available in a medium classic crust or large Italian style base.

The taste sensation doesn’t stop there. Domino’s newest side comes in the form of the delicious Vegan Nuggets, tasty bites coated in mouth-watering, crispy southern-fried breadcrumbs. Both new additions are perfectly timed to make Veganuary that little bit tastier.

The Chick-Ain't pizza and Vegan Nuggets are both served with the much-loved vegan version of the iconic Garlic & Herb dip, specially developed by Domino's food innovation crew so foodie fans can enjoy the full dunking experience.

Domino’s Legume Legend, Melanie Howe said: “Our food innovation team haven’t stopped experimenting in the test kitchen since we launched our Vegan Friendly range a few months ago and we just know our customers are going to adore the Chick-Ain't pizza and Vegan Nuggets. Feedback on the existing range has been overwhelmingly good and it's brilliant to offer even more choice to customers. These delicious additions have landed in stores just in time for the start of Veganuary, pizza and plants truly are a match made in heaven!"

The extended Vegan Friendly range is available now to order online, through the Domino’s app or via your nearest store across the Republic of Ireland. For more information and to find your nearest store visit: www.dominos.ie