Midweek Treat: These caramel & marshmallow tarts are so delicious

Congrats, you’ve made it to hump day!

We will be the first to admit that this week has definitely been made a little bit easier by the resurgence of sunshine and warmer weather. However, despite the unexpected heatwave, we’re still finding the past few days to be a bit of a slog.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as we can always reward ourselves with a delicious treat to power us through the rest of the week.

In our opinion, one of our favourite underrated recipes are these scrumptious caramel and marshmallow tarts. Although there are a few components to them, these little beauties are still relatively simple to make – and trust us, you won’t regret it!

These tarts are a dream for anyone with a sweet tooth, so why not have a go at making them yourself? Check out all the details below:

Credit: Traybakes & More

Ingredients – makes approx. 12 tarts

For the pastry:

175g plain flour

110g butter

55g icing sugar

1 egg yolk

1 tsp cold water

For the filling:

1 halved marshmallow per tart

1 tsp raspberry jam per tart

For the caramel:

110g butter

110g dark brown sugar

1 tbsp golden syrup (could also use honey or maple syrup)

½ tin condensed milk (around 200g)

Method:

1. First, you will want to start off with the pastry! Rub the butter into the flour with your fingertips until it looks and feels like breadcrumbs. Afterwards, gently stir in the sugar.

2. Take your egg yolk and cold water, and add everything together until it forms a soft dough. If your dough is too dry, add in tiny amounts of water until you are happy with its consistency.

3. When you’re satisfied with your dough, wrap it up in cling film and let it chill in the fridge for at least half an hour.

4. Once it’s chilled, roll out the dough onto a floured surface. Roll it until it is approximately 0.5cm thick, before cutting out segments to line your tray tin.

5. Bake your pastry tarts at 160°C for roughly 15 to 20 minutes, until they are golden brown. If you like, you can add baking beans into the cases as they bake, to stop the pastry from rising slightly.

6. Once they are out of the oven, leave the tarts to cool in the tin. Then, put 1 tsp jam into each tart case, and place a halved marshmallow on top.

7. Finally, it’s time to make your caramel! Place the butter, sugar, syrup and condensed milk in a saucepan and stir frequently over a low heat. Allow it to come to a simmer and let it bubble for around 2-3 minutes, until it is thickened. Be extremely careful at this stage, as caramel can quickly burn if not watched closely.

8. Lastly, quickly spoon caramel onto each tart – just enough to cover the marshmallows. Set the tarts aside to cool and harden, before you tuck in. Enjoy!

Recipe credit: Traybakes & More