Midweek Meal: Roasted Spicy Red Pepper Nacho Soup
Winter is here and you’re probably looking for more inspiration in the kitchen than ever — and what could be better than a bowl of belly warming soup on a cold, blustery evening?
Adli's warming, roasted spicy red pepper nacho soup has a fiery kick that spice lovers will really enjoy!
Serves: 6 people
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 60 minutes
Ingredients:
4 Large Nature’s Pick Red Peppers (seeds and core removed and cut into chunks)
400g Egan’s Irish Vine Tomatoes
2 Cloves of Nature’s Pick Garlic
1 Nature’s Pick Onion
½ tsp Stonemill Ground Cumin
½ tsp Stonemill Paprika
½ tsp Stonemill Crushed Chillies
750ml Quixo Vegetable Stock
400g can of Everyday Essentials Red Kidney Beans (drained and rinsed)
180g Four Seasons Sweetcorn (drained)
Toppings:
Ardagh Grated Cheddar
Crushed Snackrite Tortilla Chips
Clonbawn Sour cream
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C
- Slice the tomatoes in half, place on a baking tray with the red peppers. Then slice the onion, peel the garlic and add both of these to the tray.
- Drizzle over the oil, cumin, paprika, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and mix well.
- Roast for 30-40 minutes until the tomatoes and onions have cooked thoroughly and started to colour around the edges.
- Place the roasted vegetables in a pan with the stock and heat together for 5 minutes.
- Blitz with a hand blender until smooth and add the rinsed kidney beans and corn to the soup.
- Warm for another 5-10 minutes until the beans and corn are hot and serve with a dollop of sour cream, grated cheese, tortilla chips and chilli on top.
Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Specially Selected Italian Pinot Grigio (€7.86/75cl) to accompany this delicious dish.