Midweek Meal: Roasted Spicy Red Pepper Nacho Soup

Winter is here and you’re probably looking for more inspiration in the kitchen than ever — and what could be better than a bowl of belly warming soup on a cold, blustery evening?

Adli's warming, roasted spicy red pepper nacho soup has a fiery kick that spice lovers will really enjoy!

Serves: 6 people

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 60 minutes

Ingredients:

4 Large Nature’s Pick Red Peppers (seeds and core removed and cut into chunks)

400g Egan’s Irish Vine Tomatoes

2 Cloves of Nature’s Pick Garlic

1 Nature’s Pick Onion

½ tsp Stonemill Ground Cumin

½ tsp Stonemill Paprika

½ tsp Stonemill Crushed Chillies

750ml Quixo Vegetable Stock

400g can of Everyday Essentials Red Kidney Beans (drained and rinsed)

180g Four Seasons Sweetcorn (drained)

Toppings:

Ardagh Grated Cheddar

Crushed Snackrite Tortilla Chips

Clonbawn Sour cream

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C Slice the tomatoes in half, place on a baking tray with the red peppers. Then slice the onion, peel the garlic and add both of these to the tray. Drizzle over the oil, cumin, paprika, chilli flakes, salt and pepper and mix well. Roast for 30-40 minutes until the tomatoes and onions have cooked thoroughly and started to colour around the edges. Place the roasted vegetables in a pan with the stock and heat together for 5 minutes. Blitz with a hand blender until smooth and add the rinsed kidney beans and corn to the soup. Warm for another 5-10 minutes until the beans and corn are hot and serve with a dollop of sour cream, grated cheese, tortilla chips and chilli on top.

Aldi’s Wine Ambassador, Tom Doorley recommends Specially Selected Italian Pinot Grigio (€7.86/75cl) to accompany this delicious dish.