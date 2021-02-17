Midweek Meal: Our favourite Mexican chicken lasagne recipe

Who doesn't love a hearty family meal, which takes mere minutes to make, and tastes absolutely delicious? Nobody, that’s who!

This Mexican chicken lasagne recipe is one of our favourite midweek meals, due to it not only tasting pretty great, but the fact that it's also super quick and easy to put together.

If your family’s getting bored of regular lasagne, then this is a great alternative to help spice things up.

Serves: 8

Prep time: 30

Cook time: 30

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

2 red chillies, mostly deseeded and finely chopped

2 can chopped tomatoes

250ml chicken stock

1 tbsp sugar

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

500g leftover rotisserie chicken, shredded (or 500g chicken breast, cooked)

300g sweet corn

300g shredded cheese (mozzarella, cheddar)

6 flour tortillas

2 tbsp coriander, chopped, to serve

Method:

Heat the oil in a pan on the stove and fry the onion, pepper and chilli. Season with salt and pepper. Add the canned tomatoes and sugar and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 170°C. Mix the shredded chicken, the drained beans and sweetcorn in a bowl.

Start to assemble the lasagne by spreading a couple of spoons of the tomato sauce into the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Layer on 2 tortillas so they cover the sauce, overlapping slightly.

Add a third of the beans mixture, more tomato sauce, then sprinkle with cheese. Repeat the process, finishing up with tomato sauce and shredded cheese on top.

Bake in the oven for 30 minutes, and let it rest for about 10 minutes before cutting. Top with fresh coriander and serve.