Mid-Week Bake: How to make scrumptious raspberry oat bars

Now that the bank holiday weekend is over, and we’re back to work again, we feel it’s about time for a mid-week pick-me-up in the form of a delicious home-baked treat!

Why not make the most of those sweet seasonal fruits by whipping up a batch of our fool-proof raspberry oat bars?

The tangy raspberry flavours combined with that crunchy oat base is like a match made in heaven. Not forgetting of course that they’re the perfect traybake to pack up and bring with you on picnics with the family or on park dates with friends.



Serves: 12

Prep time: 15 mins

Cook time: 40 mins

Ingredients:

150g fresh raspberries

5 tbsp light brown soft sugar

125g plain flour

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch salt

100g porridge oats

125g butter, softened

250g good quality raspberry jam

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C / 350°F / Gas mark 4.

Grease one 20cm square cake or loaf tin.

In a large bowl, combine brown sugar, flour, bicarbonate of soda, salt and porridge oats.

Rub in the butter using your hands to form a crumbly mixture.

Press 3/4 of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared tin, reserving the rest.

Spread the jam and raspberries over the base but not all the way to the edges.

Sprinkle the remaining crumb mixture over the top and lightly press it into the jam.

Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until lightly browned.

Allow to cool before cutting into bars.