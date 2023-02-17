MIC’s Binky Felstead shares gestational diabetes diagnosis

Binky Felstead has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

The diagnosis comes as the Made In Chelsea star is currently expecting her third child with her husband Max Darnton.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram earlier this afternoon to share her diagnosis with her 1.7M followers.

“SO it’s been confirmed I am officially a ‘GD Mum’”, Binky penned in her caption, alongside a snap of herself in bed, displaying her growing bump.

Binky went on to explain that she is still learning about the condition. “Now, I cannot go into detail what any of this means really yet .. as I’m still finding out all this myself, but all I know is that it is apparently pretty common.”

Binky added that this is the first time she has had any complications in pregnancy, and so the diagnosis has come as a shock to her. “Seeing I’ve had two pretty straightforward, healthy pregnancies already- it just goes to show how different each one is & how important it is to check these things, as I haven’t felt anything really other than pure exhaustion that I just assumed was from having two children already.. one of which is a typical hectic toddler boy!”, she teased.

The mum-of-two rounded out her caption by confirming that she has another appointment with her doctor next week to discuss her diagnosis in more detail. Until then, Binky took the time to reach out to her followers who also have the condition. “Thinking of you all who kindly messaged me saying you have been diagnosed with it too when you saw my stories this week when I was heading off to my second glucose blood test appointment. Sending you all lots of love!”.

Binky initially announced her pregnancy with husband Max in November of last year, with the social media caption: “Imagine thinking you’re nearing the ‘oh so quiet’ phase again…. Taurus baby coming in hot”. The couple are expecting a baby boy.

Credit: Binky Felstead Instagram

Binky and Max are already parents to one-year-old son Wolfie. Binky is also a mum to five-year-old daughter India from a previous relationship.

We’re wishing Binky well throughout the rest of her pregnancy.