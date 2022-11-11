Michelle Obama speaks candidly about life after the White House

Michelle Obama has been opening up about her family’s life since leaving the White House!

The former First Lady of the United States recently spoke to People ahead of the release of her new book, titled The Light We Carry.

Amongst many other personal stories, she touched upon her reaction when her daughters – 24-year-old Malia and 21-year-old Sasha – told her that they wanted to live together.

“You try not to react too much because it’s like, you don’t want to go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for you,’” the 58-year-old mum explained. “Because then they think, ‘Well, maybe this is not a good thing if my mom likes it’. So I just said, ‘Okay, well that’s interesting that you guys are going to try living together. We’ll see how it goes,’” she joked, trying to play it cool.

Michelle detailed that she is extremely proud of her daughters for having such a close relationship with one another. “It feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace in a kitchen table with one another. It’s like the one thing you want for them.”

The mother-of-two then went on to explain how growing up in the White House changed Malia and Sasha’s lives. “I think that they realise that they have a unique bond because they’re the only two who know what they just went through,” she noted. “How they, growing up in the White House, in the same household with the brightest spotlight in the world on you as you were going through adolescence and puberty.”

Michelle added that her daughters’ bond has only strengthened since their family left presidential life. “They uniquely know what that means for them, and I think they’ve become even closer now that they’re out on the other side,” she praised.

“It makes me feel really, really good, not just that they’re living together, but they’re thriving together and they’re thriving on their own as individual young women,” Michelle gushed.

Michelle’s new book, The Light We Carry, is due to be released next week, on November 15. It sounds like it could be an emotional read!