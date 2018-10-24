Michelle Keegan unveils gorge partywear with Littlewoods Ireland

Michelle Keegan has launched her own collection in collaboration with Littlewoods Ireland and it is fab!

Her new partywear edit is from the V by Very Collection and features stunning party dresses that suit all different styles.

The new range features lacey and embellished fabrics, body sculpting knitwear in bold hues, and high-shine slinky trousers and skirts.

Michelle has nodded to this season’s love of animal print with daring red and monochrome snake prints adorning miniskirts and chic dresses.

The looks are completed with elegant tailored coats in striking leopard print, tartan and emerald faux fur.

These pieces are perfect for upcoming fun, festive parties or sexy nights out on the town with friends.

Michelle commented on her striking collection, saying: “My biggest tip for dressing for a party or event is to wear something you love!

“The party season is the perfect opportunity to have fun with what you wear. This collection includes statement sequin dresses, vinyl fabrics and amazing animal prints which are great for party dressing.”

However you like to party, do so in style with Michelle’s recent edit. She’s got you covered…in glam clothing.

Shop now on Littlewoods Ireland.