Michelle Keegan reveals insight into Mother’s Day with her first child

Michelle Keegan has shared a glimpse into her first Mother’s Day!

Earlier this month, the Brassic actress gave birth to her first child, alongside her husband Mark Wright. The couple, who have been married since 2015, are now parents to a bouncing baby girl named Palma.

Now, as she continues to adjust to motherhood, Michelle has revealed an insight into how she celebrated her first Mother’s Day.

Last night, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to post several photos from her exciting day. The snaps include former soap star Michelle cradling Palma, with her tot wearing a personalised embroidered cardigan. Meanwhile, the proud mum showcased a new necklace with her daughter’s name on it.

The update also featured photos of Michelle and Palma enjoying a lunch with loved ones for Mother’s Day, during which she was treated to a bunch of roses.

“Such a special day from start to finish. Happy Mothers Day,” the actress simply penned in her caption.

Following her special update, many of Michelle’s followers have since been expressing their well-wishes.

“Happy first Mother’s Day! Truly so special,” one fan replied.

“Congratulations on your first born, beautiful & on Mother’s Day, perfect!” another commented.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day you look incredible,” a third follower praised.

On March 12, Michelle and Mark delighted their fanbase when they announced the arrival of their first child together.

At the time, the happy couple took to Instagram to upload a black-and-white photo of Palma wearing a crocheted outfit, including a matching hat.

“Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl,” Mark and Michelle gushed in their joint caption, before going on to confirm their daughter’s full name and birth date.

“Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” they wrote.

Michelle and Mark initially revealed their pregnancy on December 29, by posting a sunset beach photo of former TOWIE star Mark walking towards Michelle, as she cradled her bump.

“2025 is going to be a special one for us…” they teased.