Michelle Heaton shares reaction to Dancing on Ice elimination

Michelle Heaton was left ‘devastated’ after she was eliminated from Dancing on Ice last night.

The former Liberty X band member was eliminated from the show as she received the lowest points with her dance partner Lukasz.

Sharing her reaction to Instagram with her children, Faith and AJ, a disappointed Michelle wrote, “What a ride… i didn’t want it to end. Heartbroken”.

“Though hear me when I say, i am overwhelmed with the support on this platform & others, I hear the frustration .. trust me, i am sad too”.

“But guys, as one door closes another must open coz it’s the only way! We get up dust ourselves off and fight for the next dream. I hope I’ve done you all proud”.

The 43-year-old closed off by adding, “Thank you for @dancingonice for having me and @icelukasz .. what can I say? My journey was filled with joy, and laughter and many f**ks”.

“You rock babes, you & @alex_lukasz friendship has the world to me and my family”.

In the short video where Heaton is 'gutted' she is hanging up her ice skates but thankful for her time on the show, her eight-year-old son says he is “so sad” his mum was eliminated.

Pals of Michelle’s headed to the comments to share how disappointed they are to see her leave Dancing on Ice, with many fans of the singer aggreeing she shouldn't have been voted off.

TV presenter Anthea Turner wrote, “Adore you, you shouldn’t have gone but…… now you need to play Velma Kelly for real but without knives strapped to your shoes”.

“Absolutely ROBBED!!! So sad to see you go, but you should be so proud of yourself – we’re all so proud of you”, penned singer Linda Nolan.

Former Big Brother star Rebeckah Vaughan added, “I hope you are truly proud of yourself, you were fantastic. I know this doesn’t feel great right now but it will feel better I promise”.