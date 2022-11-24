Michelle Heaton opens up about ‘hard’ Dancing On Ice lessons

Michelle Heaton is struggling on the ice!

The former Liberty X singer is currently signed up to take part in ITV’s new series of Dancing On Ice, which begins this January.

However, the 43-year-old took to Instagram this afternoon to reveal that her lessons with partner Lukasz Rozycki have not been going smoothly.

“Today was a tough day for me,” Michelle wrote in her caption, alongside a photo of herself and Lukasz posing on the ice rink yesterday.

“I’ve wanted to be part of @dancingonice for years .. it was never my time, I was never strong enough or able,” she explained. “Now with the past few years behind me and stronger than ever.. i forget sometimes I can still struggle.”

The singer went on to describe how frustrating her practices can be. “Its gut wrenching when u want to be good at something that means so much and it’s just not working,” she admitted.

“I never thought this would be easy, at all, but I don’t think I anticipated the journey you really go on doing something like this,” Michelle added.

The mum-of-two further revealed that she cried after her skating lesson today. “I’m so happy i can’t express & I’m loving every minute of it, I am, but today was hard. I had to cry when I got home,” she penned.

Michelle concluded her post by thanking her Dancing On Ice team and raising positivity for her next lesson. “My partner @icelukasz and coach @iceburg79 have been amazing and patient and encouraging.. but today, nothing worked,” she wrote candidly. “Tomorrow is a new day!”

Since sharing her update, Michelle has been flooded with supportive messages from famous faces.

“One day at a time…tomorrow will be better”, commented comedian and fellow Dancing On Ice contestant Darren Harriott.

“You’ve got this”, insisted presenter Ellie Phillips.

We’re sending Michelle all of the positive vibes for her next lesson tomorrow!