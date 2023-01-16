Michelle Heaton details how Dancing On Ice has changed her life

Michelle Heaton is loving life on the ice!

The former Liberty X singer is currently taking part in the latest series of ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Speaking to OK!, the mum-of-two described waiting for the call to tell her if she had been chosen by the show’s producers as “a very intense couple of days”.

“It was just this overwhelming sense of gratitude,” Michelle reminisced, explaining the moment she heard the good news. “A few years ago I was considered for Dancing On Ice and was gutted that I wasn’t chosen. Obviously I understand now why it wasn’t the right time.”

In January 2020, Michelle was in a deep addiction battle with alcohol, on top of her continuing hormonal depression after a hysterectomy. It wasn’t until the following April that she admitted herself into a rehab facility, and has been sober ever since.

Michelle’s husband Hugh, whom she married in the Bahamas in 2010, spoke of his wife’s newfound love for life after joining the skating competition. “Dancing On Ice is an opportunity she’s wanted for so long,” he noted.

“The biggest change has been seeing her excitement to get out of bed to go and train. She was walking around the house in her skates for the first couple of weeks, throwing her whole heart into it,” Hugh gushed further.

Michelle also recalls the first time she met Dancing On Ice judges and ice skating legends, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. “As they’re judges, they have to remain impartial but I remember them telling me, ‘Enjoy every moment. Relax. You’re not in competition with anyone else’”, Michelle stated.

The singer then went on to praise her fellow castmates, revealing that they all share a WhatsApp group. “Patsy [Palmer] and I have a lot in common. We’re of an age and I’m looking forward to spending more time with her,” Michelle said. “I knew Siva [Kaneswaran] already and Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] is lovely.”

Although Michelle was upset by her routine’s score of 19 from the judges on Sunday night, she is determined to improve. “I’d love to win. I want to perform every Sunday. I don’t want it to be over,” she wished.

We’re rooting for her to go all the way!