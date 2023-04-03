MIC stars react to Ollie Locke revealing genders of baby twins

The Made In Chelsea family is about to get a bit bigger!

Many stars of the E4 series have been congratulating Ollie Locke on the gender reveal of his twins.

Last month, the reality star announced the exciting news that he is expecting twins via a surrogate with his husband Gareth.

In an interview with HELLO!, which was released last night, the couple decided to share that they will be welcoming a baby boy and a baby girl.

Several fellow MIC cast members have since sent well-wishes to the couple.

“I’m so excited,” wrote Emily Blackwell.

Olivia Bentley also responded with three love heart emojis

In their interview, the expectant parents chose to detail their friendship with their surrogate, who is named Bex. Ollie explained that Bex had decided to reach out to them via social media.

"She had watched our journey on the show and offered to help as our story really resonated with her," the 36-year-old explained.

Bex is the second surrogate that Ollie and Gareth have teamed up with. This is the second pregnancy that Bex has been carrying for Ollie and Gareth, as they tragically suffered a miscarriage in November of last year. The couple have also had two previous pregnancies with a different surrogate, but both were cut short due to miscarriages.

"When you get such huge disappointment every time, you forget what you're actually trying to achieve. And that's been heartbreaking; not being able to see the light at the end of the tunnel and only seeing the disappointment,” Ollie recalled about the couple’s journey.

Thankfully, their surrogate pregnancy is progressing well, and Ollie and Gareth are due to welcome their twins this summer. "As we get towards the finish line, it's become very much more real. It felt like our lives were on hold but now it feels like we're moving forward. The babies coming along has reinvigorated everything,” Gareth gushed.

We couldn’t be happier for them!