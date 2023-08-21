MIC fans delighted as Ollie Locke announces birth of twins

Made in Chelsea fans have reacted to the wonderful news that Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth have announced the birth of their twins.

Ollie and Gareth revealed their twins, a boy and a girl, were born seven weeks early via surrogate.

The dads explained they are ‘so excited’ to share the news of their babies arrivals, and announced their children’s names are Apollo Magnus Obi and Cosima Emily Bex.

While speaking to HELLO!, the Made in Chelsea stars opened up about the meaning behind the names.

Explaining that Apollo was born weighing 3lb 10oz and Cosima was 2lb 11oz, Gareth admitted, “I always wanted to have a son and call him Apollo”.

“My dad’s nickname for my mum [Margaret] is Maggie, so Magnus is the male version”.

Cosima’s name means ‘chaos and beauty’, and according to Ollie, “She's already living up to that”.

The tot’s middle names are tributes to Ollie’s late friend Emily Hartridge, who sadly passed away in 2019, and the couple’s surrogate, Bex, who gave birth to the twin on July 8.

Gareth revealed Bex had no idea they were naming one of the babies after her. “We hadn't told Bex we were naming the baby after her, so Ollie took her to the registry office after they were born and surprised her”.

Even though Apollo and Cosima arrived at 31 weeks, Locke said they’re ‘really strong’ and doing ‘amazingly’.

“Our little monkeys decided to be really strong. They wanted to come out early because they felt they were ready, and they were absolutely amazing. They needed a bit of help, but not as much as a lot of premature babies”.

Sharing their excitement on Instagram, Ollie and Gareth posted a cute clip of them bringing the twins home for the first time.

Ollie penned, “We are so excited to announce that our beautiful twins are finally here and they are more precious than we could have ever imagined”.

“We’ve captured our journey to this point on our Youtube Channel; Daddy Diaries, for a first glimpse and the excitement leading up to them coming home with us – most importantly, their incredible and unique names that are just perfectly fitting for them both”.

Fans of the reality stars rushed to the comments to congratulate the pair on becoming dads. One commenter wrote, “Yaaaaay! Congratulations to you both! Now the fun really begins”.

“The best chapter of all is finally here. The biggest congratulations to all of you”, penned a second fan, while a third added, “Amazing news! So happy for you both”.