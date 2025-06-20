MGK explains meaning behind newborn’s name with ex Megan Fox

MGK has revealed the meaning behind his daughter’s unique name!

In March of this year, the rapper confirmed that he had welcomed a child with his ex-fiancée, actress Megan Fox. The pair had previously suffered a miscarriage in 2022.

MGK also shares a teen daughter, Casie, with his ex Emma Cannon, while Megan co-parents sons Noah Shannon (12), Bodhi Ransom (11), and Journey River (8), with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

At the time of her birth, the former couple – who split last December – chose not to reveal their baby girl’s name. However, earlier this week, MGK went on to confirm that their little one’s name is Saga Blade.

Now, as he adjusts to life with his newborn, MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – has unveiled the meaning behind his daughter’s unique name.

Earlier today, the 35-year-old appeared on The Today Show, during which he was asked about the inspiration behind his baby’s moniker.

“I think, well, her journey, the five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, she is an epic story, and that’s what Saga means,” he explained.

“I’m also of Norwegian heritage, and so, that’s a Nordic goddess of storytelling, so I think that she has a storytelling future ahead of her,” he detailed further.

MGK then went on to praise New Girl actress Megan as a mother, as he added: “Megan is a great mom and just killing it, and I’m so excited.”

On March 27, MGK announced the arrival of his baby daughter, as he uploaded a black-and-white video to Instagram of his hand cradling his newborn’s.

“​​She's finally here!! Our little celestial seed 3/27/25,” he penned.

Then, earlier this week, MGK thrilled his fanbase by sharing a video of himself serenading his baby girl with a ukelele.

“Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” he wrote at the time, before adding: "Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”